/Indian Idol 16 crowns Jyotirmayee Nayak; Tanishk Shukla finishes second

After weeks of standout performances and intense competition, Indian Idol 16 has finally found its winner. Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha emerged as the winner of the popular singing reality show, winning hearts with her remarkable talent throughout the season. Marking the start of an exciting new chapter in her musical journey, judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah presented the coveted trophy and the winning cash prize to Nayak.

Indian Idol 16 winner

On July 26 (Sunday), at the grand finale of the acclaimed singing reality show Indian Idol 16, Jyotirmayee Nayak was announced as the winner. Beating her fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla, the singer from Odisha took home the title and prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Her performance of the song was “Saiyaan O Saiyaan,” which captivated the hearts of the judges and the fans.

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Speaking out of gratitude after her major win, the Odisha singer said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I’ll always cherish everything I’ve learnt along the way."

While continuing to express her feelings and dedicating the trophy to her fans, Nayak further added, "A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud."

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Who is Jyotirmayee Nayak?

Jyotirmayee Nayak is a 24‑year‑old singer from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, who has now become the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. Long before appearing on national television, she had already built a reputation in her hometown through stage performances, regional music projects and devotional songs.