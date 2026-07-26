/Toxic new poster out: Yash’s intense avatar raises excitement a month ahead of global release

The wait for Yash's highly anticipated gritty movie, Toxic, is entering its final stretch. With just one month to go before the film hits theatres worldwide, the makers have sent a wave of excitement and heightened curiosity by unveiling a gripping new poster of the main lead. Featuring the Rocking Star in a fierce avatar, the recent glimpse has already taken over social media and created massive buzz around one of the biggest cinematic projects of 2026.

Toxic new poster

Sharing the new poster featuring Yash on Instagram, the makers hinted that the team is gearing up for the final month before the film hits cinemas on August 26. The new poster was shared with a caption that read, "Blood on HIS Hands. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. A month away from Intoxication!"

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In the poster, the KGF actor is seen in an intense avatar. He appears with blood-soaked hands while casually lighting a cigarette, suggesting the calm before the storm. Additionally, his composed yet gritty expression adds another layer of intrigue. The poster hints at a violent and action-packed world crafted by Geetu Mohandas.

Before the poster, the romantic track "Madhosh" from the movie, featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria, was officially released on July 21, 2026.

Fans' reaction

As soon as the poster surfaced, fans flooded the comment section, many gushing over Yash's new look and expressing their eagerness to watch the film. One Instagram user wrote, "What a poster, man." Another fan from Tamil Nadu commented, "TN fans are waiting for Yash to rule Indian cinema in the coming years."

Another X user commented, "Waiting for the trailer." One more user showed excitement of witnessing Rukmini Vasanth and Yash sharing screen; the reaction read, “waiting for rukmini and yash screen sharing moments.”

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action-drama film set in Goa during the transition period from the early 1940s to the 1970s. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and many more.