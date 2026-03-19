Pan-India actors set to appear in era-based projects: Yash, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others

Shifting genres and exploring new roles, Pan-India actors are set to appear in era-based projects. From Sunny Deol to Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, these stars will be seen in diverse characters, broadening their careers while taking their acting range to the next level.
Period dramas and era-based stories have always had a special charm for audiences. They take viewers on a time trip, highlighting the struggles of the freedom movement, historical kingdoms, or deeply personal stories set against a bygone backdrop. From grand historical spectacles to intense period romances, these films promise new pairings of the actors who will soon be seen bringing a different era alive on screen.
Ali Fazal and Sunny Deol are set to co-star with each other in Batwara 1947, a film set during the emotional and violent period of India’s partition. Sunny Deol brings his usual intense and patriotic style, while Ali Fazal adds depth to the story. The film is expected to delve into personal stories of loss, resilience, and identity during a time when millions of lives were forever changed.
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, Love & War, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor will be together, making a new trio in Bollywood. Set in an earlier era, the movie promises Bhansali's trademark mix of grandeur, strong emotions, and drama. It follows a love story against a period backdrop, with the star-studded cast playing characters shaped by the social and emotional challenges of that era.
Kannada superstar Yash’s much-awaited film, Toxic, is creating immense curiosity among the fans. While the film’s release date has been postponed, the makers are making a new pairing by featuring actor Akshay Oberoi alongside a star-studded cast.
Saiee M Manjrekar will star in the upcoming period drama India House, set during the Indian freedom movement. The story explores the revolutionary activities of Indian freedom fighters based in London during the early 1900s. Saiee will portray a character steeped in a politically and emotionally charged era. The film promises to highlight a lesser-known chapter of India’s independence struggle.
Prabhas is set to star in a Telugu film, titled Fauji, that will be available in several languages. The movie is said to be set against a historical military backdrop. Showcasing a strong screen presence in grand cinematic productions, Prabhas's involvement in an era-focused narrative promises to infuse the story with both grandeur and emotional resonance.
Riteish Deshmukh is transforming from a comedy genre to a monumental historical role in Raja Shivaji. The film revolves around the life story of the legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish, who cemented his status in contemporary and comedy roles, is making a significant shift by taking on an iconic historical character. The film will depict the courage, leadership, and enduring legacy of one of India's most honoured historical personalities.