/Ramayana: Yash lauds Rakul Preet Singh's performance as Surpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh's portrayal of Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is already emerging as one of the film's most talked-about performances, even before its release. Along with the intrigue surrounding her performance, her striking beauty and magnetic screen presence make her one of the most fitting choices to portray Surpanakha.

Yash praises Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha

At the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event, actor Yash, who essays the role of Ravana, acknowledged the impact of his co-star's performance and further fueled anticipation for her character. He said, "As Surpanakha, the way she has carried that role is truly remarkable."

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Yash's appreciation has further amplified the excitement around Rakul's interpretation of Surpanakha, a character regarded as one of the most layered and pivotal figures in the epic.

Rakul Preet Singh brings depth to Surpanakha

Traditionally, Surpanakha has often been viewed through a singular lens. Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga promises a more nuanced and emotionally rich portrayal, with Rakul bringing depth, conviction, intensity, and grace to the role. Her elegance, expressive presence, and commanding screen appeal further reinforce why audiences believe she is the perfect choice to bring this iconic character to life.

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Rakul's appearance at the Ramayana trailer launch event grabs attention