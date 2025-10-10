/Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: Must-watch movies on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has received much love from her fans and has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, to Bollywood movies.On her birthday, here are some of her films that you can watch on OTT.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The film centres on Sanya Dhingra, played by Rakul, a jobless chemistry genius who is on the verge of using her education to help the students and guide them about sexual awareness and the human reproductive system.
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie has a comedic, suspenseful plot, which follows Sam (Nagarajuna), whose family puts pressure on him to get married, and eventually, he hires Avantika (Rakul) to act as his fiancée.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Rakul played Ayesha in the movie who falls in with a much older Ashish, a divorced man. The twist in the tale comes when Ayesha and Ashish land up at his parental home where they Ashish's grown up kids and his ex wife.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A movie based on a college romance, which includes five friends who make efforts to stop a property dealer from demolishing their campus. Rakul played Saloni, who falls in love with Lakshya (Himansh Kohli).
The medical comedy-drama featured Ayushmann Khurrana as a medical student who is forced to study Gynaecology in his master's due to low rank. Rakul played his senior year in medical college, Dr Fatima Siddiqui, an OBGY resident in the same college.