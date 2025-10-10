LOGIN
Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: Must-watch movies on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 13:26 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 14:04 IST

Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has received much love from her fans and has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, to Bollywood movies.On her birthday, here are some of her films that you can watch on OTT. 

Happy Birthday Rakul Preet!
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Rakul Preet!

It's Rakul Preet's day, the celebrity who started her career as a model and then worked in Telugu and Tamil films and then moved to Bollywood. Let's check some of her must-watch movies that one can stream on OTT platforms.

Chhatriwali
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Chhatriwali

Where to watch: ZEE5

The film centres on Sanya Dhingra, played by Rakul, a jobless chemistry genius who is on the verge of using her education to help the students and guide them about sexual awareness and the human reproductive system.

Manmadhudu 2
3 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

Manmadhudu 2

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie has a comedic, suspenseful plot, which follows Sam (Nagarajuna), whose family puts pressure on him to get married, and eventually, he hires Avantika (Rakul) to act as his fiancée.

De De Pyaar De
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

De De Pyaar De

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rakul played Ayesha in the movie who falls in with a much older Ashish, a divorced man. The twist in the tale comes when Ayesha and Ashish land up at his parental home where they Ashish's grown up kids and his ex wife.

Yaariyan
5 / 6

Yaariyan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A movie based on a college romance, which includes five friends who make efforts to stop a property dealer from demolishing their campus. Rakul played Saloni, who falls in love with Lakshya (Himansh Kohli).

Doctor G
6 / 6

Doctor G

The medical comedy-drama featured Ayushmann Khurrana as a medical student who is forced to study Gynaecology in his master's due to low rank. Rakul played his senior year in medical college, Dr Fatima Siddiqui, an OBGY resident in the same college.

