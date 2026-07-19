/Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins Ramayana soundtrack; delivers an unforgettable performance at trailer launch

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, critically acclaimed sitar virtuoso and neoclassical musician, has officially joined Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. In a landmark collaboration, Sharma will work alongside Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and music maestro AR Rahman to help shape the film’s expansive musical landscape, marking his first major scoring credit in Hindi cinema.

Rishab Rikhiram mesmerises with his performance at Ramayana trailer launch event

The much-awaited trailer for the two-part mythological magnum opus was unveiled last night at a star-studded event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and one of the evening's standout moments came courtesy of the sitar titan, who performed live ahead of the big reveal. He took to the stage with his signature custom-engineered electronic sitar, SITARA, performing the famous bhajan “Rama Rama” alongside his original compositions “Tilak Kamod”, “Chanakya”, “Kautilya” and “Tandavam”.

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As part of the association, Sharma has contributed to the film’s trailer title track and key musical passages throughout the film. His work blends the timeless essence of Indian classical music with a contemporary approach, creating an emotionally immersive experience for audiences.

At the trailer launch, Ramayan producer Namit Malhotra stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to the musical journey of Ramayan. Alongside Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, he will be contributing his unique artistry to the film’s score. His distinctive musical voice brings a fresh perspective to this epic, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Before the event, Sharma posted a photograph on Instagram with the film’s key creative forces, viz director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who play Lord Ram and Ravana respectively. Captioning the post as “see you tonight, Jai Shri Raam, ” Rishab shared a photo of a limited-edition watch featuring Ram Janmabhoomi imagery, which was reportedly valued at over Rs 35 lakh.

About Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Over the past few years, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has emerged as one of India’s most exciting contemporary classical musicians. As the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, he has captivated audiences worldwide through his pioneering Sitar for Mental Health movement, using music as a medium for mindfulness, healing and emotional well-being. His sold-out performances across India and international markets have introduced a new generation to the transformative power of the sitar.



His contribution to Ramayana marks another defining chapter in that journey, bringing the sitar to the forefront of one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious productions.

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