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Deepika Padukone attends Rishab Sharma’s concert with Ranveer Singh's family; video goes viral

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 12:34 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 12:36 IST
Deepika Padukone attends Rishab Sharma’s concert with Ranveer Singh's family; video goes viral

Deepika Padukone at Rishab Sharma's sitar concert Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Deepika Padukone was reportedly seen at Rishab Sharma’s Sita concert on March 20 with the Singh family. Her appearance became a major talking point among her fans.

Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance at Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's concert in Mumbai. While Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, the actress was seen enjoying it along with Singh's family.

Deepika Padukone at Rishab Sharma's sitar concert

Deepika Padukone attended Sharma's concert with Singh's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, and his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The Dhurandhar actor was not seen at the event. Several videos and photos are circulating online showing Padukone enjoying the concert's pure, surreal vibe.

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Also Read: Deepika Padukone is not part of The White Lotus - here’s why she declined

What did she wear?

The actress attended a sitar concert wearing an elegant ethnic outfit featuring a red embroidered kurta set with a matching dupatta. She completed her look with statement jewellery, a neat hair bun, and juttis.

Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a renowned Indian sitarist and music producer who recently gained widespread popularity for his surreal vocals and exceptional talent, seamlessly blending traditional Indian classical music with modern electronic and ambient sounds.

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Sitarist Rishab Sharma is embarking on his 10-city concert tour, titled Sitar for Mental Health, which began in March and will continue through April 2026. The tour features the debut of his innovative LED-powered electric sitar, “SITARA.”

Deepika Padukone's work front

Padukone continues to dominate as one of India's leading actors and a global brand ambassador. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns opposite Ranveer Singh and is set to make her comeback after the birth of her daughter, Dua Singh. Her upcoming film is the high-octane action thriller King, scheduled for release on December 24, 2026, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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