/Deepika Padukone attends Rishab Sharma’s concert with Ranveer Singh's family; video goes viral

Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance at Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's concert in Mumbai. While Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, the actress was seen enjoying it along with Singh's family.
Deepika Padukone at Rishab Sharma's sitar concert
Deepika Padukone attended Sharma's concert with Singh's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, and his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The Dhurandhar actor was not seen at the event. Several videos and photos are circulating online showing Padukone enjoying the concert's pure, surreal vibe.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone is not part of The White Lotus - here’s why she declined
What did she wear?
The actress attended a sitar concert wearing an elegant ethnic outfit featuring a red embroidered kurta set with a matching dupatta. She completed her look with statement jewellery, a neat hair bun, and juttis.
Also Read: From Padmaavat to Piku: Watch these top 10 movies of Deepika Padukone on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms
Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a renowned Indian sitarist and music producer who recently gained widespread popularity for his surreal vocals and exceptional talent, seamlessly blending traditional Indian classical music with modern electronic and ambient sounds.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone turns 40, announces new passion project that will help nurture new talent
Trending Stories
Sitarist Rishab Sharma is embarking on his 10-city concert tour, titled Sitar for Mental Health, which began in March and will continue through April 2026. The tour features the debut of his innovative LED-powered electric sitar, “SITARA.”
Also Read: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to debut India’s first next-gen LED-powered electric sitar; check tour dates
Deepika Padukone's work front
Padukone continues to dominate as one of India's leading actors and a global brand ambassador. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns opposite Ranveer Singh and is set to make her comeback after the birth of her daughter, Dua Singh. Her upcoming film is the high-octane action thriller King, scheduled for release on December 24, 2026, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.