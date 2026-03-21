/Deepika Padukone attends Rishab Sharma’s concert with Ranveer Singh's family; video goes viral

Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance at Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's concert in Mumbai. While Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, the actress was seen enjoying it along with Singh's family.

Deepika Padukone at Rishab Sharma's sitar concert

Deepika Padukone attended Sharma's concert with Singh's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, and his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The Dhurandhar actor was not seen at the event. Several videos and photos are circulating online showing Padukone enjoying the concert's pure, surreal vibe.

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What did she wear?

The actress attended a sitar concert wearing an elegant ethnic outfit featuring a red embroidered kurta set with a matching dupatta. She completed her look with statement jewellery, a neat hair bun, and juttis.

Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a renowned Indian sitarist and music producer who recently gained widespread popularity for his surreal vocals and exceptional talent, seamlessly blending traditional Indian classical music with modern electronic and ambient sounds.

Sitarist Rishab Sharma is embarking on his 10-city concert tour, titled Sitar for Mental Health, which began in March and will continue through April 2026. The tour features the debut of his innovative LED-powered electric sitar, “SITARA.”

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