/Deepika Padukone turns 40, announces new passion project that will help nurture new talent

Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, is celebrating her 40th birthday with a special project. On Monday, as she celebrates her milestone birthday, the actress announced her passion project- The OnSet Program- that will help train next generation of creative talent.

Deepika also not just an actress, but also a producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. And now she is also nurturing new talents. The Padmaavat actress will now be providing a platform to aspiring technicians from all the departments, including writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume designer, hair stylist, make-up artist, and production.

Deepika announced the new initiative on Instagram and said, “Last year I put out a video about collaborating with all of you. We received some incredible entries, but that also got me thinking and strangely coincided with a phase in my life where I was ready to give back to the very industry that has given me so much. This past year, I've been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. So here I am with a 2.0 version of Create With Me, and our very first program under Create With Me is the ONSET program, an experiential learning program for technicians across all departments wanting to build a career in Indian film and television."

While the program will provide training opportunities to promising talent, it will also function as a launch play-field for individuals who have the relevant expertise and experience to lead their own projects. Writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry and production are the departments that will be available as part of the program’s first phase.