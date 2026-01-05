Deepika Padukone has built an impressive acting career in Bollywood over the last 17 years. From her debut in Farah Khan's Om Shaanti Om to powerful performances in films like Piku, Padmaavat, Chennai Express, and Bajirao Mastani, she has shown a remarkable range as an actor. Padukone's movies not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact, making her a leading face in Indian cinema. On her 40th birthday, here's a look at her 10 best movies of all time.