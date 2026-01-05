Deepika Padukone stands as one of the most famous and successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress turns 40 on Jan 5, 2026. In a career spanning over 17 years, the actress has delivered numerous blockbusters and has showcased her versatility in several films.
Deepika Padukone has built an impressive acting career in Bollywood over the last 17 years. From her debut in Farah Khan's Om Shaanti Om to powerful performances in films like Piku, Padmaavat, Chennai Express, and Bajirao Mastani, she has shown a remarkable range as an actor. Padukone's movies not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact, making her a leading face in Indian cinema. On her 40th birthday, here's a look at her 10 best movies of all time.
Deepika Padukone plays 1970s Bollywood star Shantipriya (Shanti), who is murdered by her husband, Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal). After many years, her lookalike and an aspiring actress named Sandhya (Sandy), appears and helps Om (Shah Rukh Khan) solve Shanti's murder and get justice.
Padukone plays Veronica D'Costa in the romantic comedy, alongside Saif Ali Khan as Gautam Kapoor and Diana Penty as Meera Sahni. The movie follows a group of three friends who face complications and tension after a love triangle develops between them.
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the epic historical drama featured Deepika as queen Padmaavati married to Ratan Singh, a Rajput ruler of Mewar. Evil eyes marred their beautiful marriage, and a ruthless sultan, Alauddin Khalji, played by Ranveer Singh, develops an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar. This leads him to declare war on their kingdom to make her his own.
In the period drama, Deepika Padukone plays Mastani. The movie follows the story of heroic Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer Singh), who falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. Their love faces an intense battle and the obstacles posed by his traditional family. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai.
In a biographical drama film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the actress portrays the role of Malti, a student whose life turns upside down after being attacked by a jilted lover with acid thrown on her face. As she recovers, she becomes determined to fight for justice for those like herself.
Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, call sign Minni, a skilled and spirited Indian Air Force pilot who is part of an elite aerial combat unit. The movie revolves around Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his team, who lead a rescue operation as part of the Indian Air Force and thwart a terror attack in Kashmir.
Naina, played by Deepika Padukone, is a studious girl who seeks fun in her boring life. Taking a break from her dull and on-repeat lifestyle, she plans a trip to Manali, where she meets with her old classmates, Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur). The trip changes her life forever.
Ved and Tara, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone respectively, met on a holiday in Corsica and decided to keep their real identities a secret from each other. Their paths cross once again in Delhi, where Tara meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self.
The movie follows Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a young man who travels to Rameshwaram to fulfil his grandfather's dying wish of immersing his ashes. However, he meets Meena, played by Deepika Padukone, a runaway bride on Chennai Express, and his planned journey goes completely chaotic.
Deepika Padukone played the dutiful daughter to Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life film Piku. The film spoke a universal language of how, as an adult, one has to navigate life and responsibilities towards parents. A warm, heartfelt film, which was set in Delhi and Kolkata, Piku also featured Irrfan Khan and Jisshu Sengupta.