/Deepika Padukone's 'proud wife' reaction to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar success goes viral | Watch

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has not only gained appreciation from the film fraternity but has also become a box-office success. The latest spy-action thriller crossed the ₹1,200 crore mark globally and continues to make headlines. Amid the buzz about the film, Deepika Padukone's recent reaction to Dhurandhar's blockbuster success has taken over the internet.

Deepika Padukone shares excitement

On the eve of her birthday, the actress met fans at an intimate meet-and-greet in Mumbai, where Padukone spoke about her career and personal life. It was during the interaction, when she turned the conversation towards Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, and asked the fans present in the venue if they had watched the film.

The audience responded to the question with a loud "yes" and thunderous cheers, leaving Padukone beaming with pride.

In the viral video, the actress can be seen flipping her hair, smiling, and breaking into a celebratory cheer. Fans loved to watch her joy over husband Ranveer Singh’s massive success.

Then, when the host jokingly remarked that he didn’t know other films would be discussed at the event, Padukone replied, "It’s all in the family," leading to a louder cheer among fans.

Fans' reactions

As soon as Deepika Padukone's reaction surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user said, "This is so cute. Obviously she’s happy about his success." Another wrote, “Proud and supportive wife.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the first chapter of the two-part spy thriller. It features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy, Hamza, who infiltrates Lyari’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan during a covert anti-terror operation.

The film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Dhurandhar emerged as a box-office success, and reportedly has collected ₹1,207 crore within 31 days.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has applauded Ranveer Singh's film. Earlier during its release, she took to Instagram and wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So incredibly proud of you."