/Border 2: Nidhi Dutta addresses comparisons with J.P. Dutta’s Border; 'The idea was never...'

Border 2 is all set for its theatrical release this month, and fans are extremely excited to watch the upcoming war drama. Amid the buzz about the film, producer Nidhi Dutta has addressed the growing comparisons between the sequel and the 1997 cult classic Border, directed by her father J.P. Dutta.

Nidhi Dutta on comparison

As anticipation grows for the upcoming film, fans on social media are discussing whether Border 2 can break the original film’s box office record. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nidhi Dutta replies to a viral reel that asked, "Will Border 2 be able to break the record of Border 1? Yes or No?"

She wrote, "The idea was NEVER TO BREAK THE RECORD OF BORDER! Nobody ever can! My father created a masterpiece! But he made that film to tell stories of our soldiers, and Border 2 does the same. That’s what’s important-telling our soldiers’ stories."

Her response quickly gained attention online among the fans of the original film.

Border was released in 1997, and still holds a special place among war drama fans. Starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna, it went on to become a landmark film of the era.

About Border 2

The sequel stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shett

y. Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Recently, the makers have unveiled a reworked version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain, which is titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, creating nostalgia among the audience.