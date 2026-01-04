/Jana Nayagan trailer faces backlash as internet spots Google Gemini AI logo in Thalapathy Vijay starrer: 'Absolute disbelief'

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan are under fire as the trailer, which was unveiled yesterday, is creating buzz on social media. This is in regard to the netizens who have spotted the logo of Google Gemini AI, and netizens are slamming it for sheer negligence and bad work on the trailer. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Netizens' reaction to logo of Google Gemini AI spotted in Jana Nayagan trailer

A scene in the trailer of Jana Nayagan showcases a person with a shotgun, and a quick frame appeared to display the Google Gemini watermark. Although the logo is no longer visible in the trailer, the snippets of screen recordings of the moments have already gone viral and made it to social media, with many slamming it.

One user wrote, "Seriously, AI is growing rapidly. But why are they using Gemini in Biggie films? I am not mocking. I just saw. Noticed it on the trailer...funny af."

Another user wrote, “I was watching the Jana Nayagan trailer and found AI Gemini watermark. Did they forget to edit?”

"U can see Gemini AI created shot with proper logo in #JanaNayagan offical trailer. Atleast could have erased the logo", wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, "Pathetic work by @kvnProductions. Gemini AI logo in #JanaNayagan trailer. Story- Kesari and Content-Gemini."

All about Jana Nayagan

The Tamil-language political-action thriller helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars , Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

The movie has an estimated budget of ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The first look was unveiled in January 2025. Jana Nayagan's upcoming release is bittersweet for his fans, as Thalapathy Vijay had announced that the film would be his final outing as an actor before he fully transitions into politics.