/Jana Nayagan trailer out: Vijay’s fearless cop faces off against Bobby Deol as antagonist | Watch

The trailer of Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan is unveiled, and fans can't stop talking about the Tamil superstar's powerful, heavy mass role. Released on Saturday, January 3, the H Vinoth-directed action film showcases Vijay as a fearless cop who faces Bobby Deol’s menacing antagonist.

Set as a politically charged commercial entertainer, the film marks the actor's final outing as he is set to focus on his political career with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party he founded in 2024.

About the Jana Nayagan trailer

The trailer is nearly three minutes long and opens with people talking about a man whose name is enough to create fear among criminals. Vijay is introduced amid cheering crowds and is described as "criminals ka king." His character is named Vetri in Jana Nayagan.

Then the trailer moves to the softer part, where the actor can be seen training his daughter (Mamitha Baiju) and motivating her to join the army. The twist comes when she is kidnapped, leading Vetri on a revenge mission against the antagonist Bobby Deol.

The trailer showcases him inviting Vijay to "play a game" and challenging him to destroy Vetri within 30 days. Loaded with fight sequences, the trailer also presents Pooja Hegde in a key role. The clip ends with Vijay staring into the camera and saying, "I am coming," which is a spin on his popular dialogue, “I am waiting.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. Alongside Vijay, the cast also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics penned by Arivu.