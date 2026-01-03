/The Raja Saab director reveals key detail about Boman Irani's role in Prabhas' upcoming horror-comedy

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas has already created a buzz on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for the horror-comedy as the film is set to release on Sankranthi this year. Recently, director Maruthi has revealed an interesting detail about the film that has made netizens curious about Boman Irani's character in the film.

Maruthi on Boman Irani's character

In the clip shared by the makers on X as part of The Legacy of The Raja Saab series, Maruthi talks about Irani's role in the film, who plays a psychiatrist. "Another important character in the film is Boman Irani’s. As seen in the trailer, his makeover will be different. He plays the role of a psychiatrist. From the beginning, the thought was that as his character arrives, there should be a change in the tone of a horror comedy to an unimaginable turn."

Though the veteran actor appears on screen only for 15-16 minutes, the director hints that his presence pushes the film into darker and more unpredictable territory. Praising Irani, Maruthi said, “After the narration, he owned the character. He delivered the dialogues in Telugu and Hindi. They are actors who mesmerise the audience. As long as he is there, you will definitely feel captivated by his acting.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film's production began in 2022 and was officially announced in January 2024. However, after multiple delays, it has been locked for release on Sankranthi.

The story revolves around a young man who is desperate to earn money and makes several attempts to sell his ancestral home. He later discovers that it is haunted by his grandfather’s spirit, and the chaos begins.

The film's cast

Alongside Prabhas and Boman Irani, The Raja Saab also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Samuthirakani, and is slated to release on January 9, 2026.