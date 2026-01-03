/Tara Sutaria is a 'beauty with a gun' in the first look from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, and the makers are making viewers eager for the movie with every new release.

On Saturday (3 Jan), the makers released the first look of actress Tara Sutaria from the movie, and she's looking breathtaking. The action thriller stars Kannada superstar Yash. Apart from him, the movie boasts an ensemble cast of talented stars, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, among others.

Tara Sutaria looks thrilling as Rebecca in Yash's actioner

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The excitement around Yash's forthcoming movie is on the next level, and it continues to grow with the first look posters. On Saturday, it was revealed that Tara will be playing the role of Rebecca.

In the first look shared, Tara is a beauty in black, and she's looking fierce as she holds the gun in her hand. Yash shared the first look of the actor and wrote,''Introducing Tara Sutaria as REBECCA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.''

The image shows the Student of the Year 2 actor in a gorgeous strapless dress as she holds the guns with fierce expressions on her face.

Speaking of Tara's, the director said, "I've always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul, or perhaps it's the armour she's comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn't need to be defined. I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation, which turned out calm, deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed."

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups: What we know about the movie?