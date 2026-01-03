/Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War to release as planned; no fallout between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

After weeks of speculation about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, it has been confirmed that the film starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal remains on track for its theatrical release in August.

What was the rumour?

The recent rumours stated that due to delays and creative differences on set between Bhansali and Kapoor, there have been possible production setbacks. Online discussions reportedly hinted that the tension was over reshoots and extended schedules. However, the new report has put all the claims to rest and confirmed that there has been no fallout.

No fallout between the cast

As per a report by Mid-Day, the film is currently paused due to a pre-planned year-end break. "The unit is currently on a scheduled year-end break. This was locked months ago," a source said. The report also stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s projects are massive scale, and the team often takes routine pauses, which are being mistaken for delays.

Reportedly, the upcoming schedule is for working on patchwork, visual effects, select scenes, and musical portions, and the shooting is expected to resume by mid-January and continue until March, along with post-production work to run parallel to the shoot.

"There has been no fallout. These are long, demanding shoots. Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed," the source claimed. Reportedly, all three actors have no problem with the extended schedules as they are aware of the rigorous nature of Bhansali’s filmmaking process.

About Love and War

The film reportedly explores a love triangle, and it is Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali, while being his second for Kapoor after his debut film, Saawariya. Love and War also reunites real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on screen after Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

The film was initially set to release on Christmas 2025, but it was pushed to March 2026 and later postponed to an August release.

