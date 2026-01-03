/From scolding to 'F**k, it's very good': How Akshaye Khanna came onboard to play Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna took all the limelight with his performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The movie boasts an ensemble of powerhouse actors like Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and others, and needless to say, everyone delivered a phenomenal performance. However, it was Akshaye whose portrayal of a dreaded gangster stole the spotlight. But did you know that the actor was initially reluctant to take up the role?

As the movie completes one month at the box office, casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about the casting process and how difficult it was to convince Akshaye Khanna to play Rehman Dakait. Scroll down to read the full story.

Mukesh Chhabra talks about Dhurandhar’s dream cast

In a recent interaction, Dhurandhar’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about the film’s casting process, revealing that it took nearly a year of his life. He also shared how he managed to convince Akshaye Khanna to take on the role of Rehman Dakait.



Ranveer Singh is the film’s lead, but there is a common perception in the industry that once one actor is cast in the lead, other big actors are often reluctant to join the project for fear of being overshadowed.

With the dream of assembling a heavyweight cast, Chhabra revealed that by the time he joined the project, Ranveer Singh was already locked in. However, he took the casting of the remaining roles very seriously.

Recalling when he suggested Akshaye Khanna’s name for Rehman Dakait, Chhabra said in a coversation with India Today of how Aditya Dhar felt he was being ''over ambitious,“

‘’But I was convinced Akshaye paaji was right for it," Chhabra said.

When Akshaye Khanna scolded Mukesh Chhabra for the role

Convincing Akshaye Khanna to say yes was no easy task. Speaking about the initial approach, Chhabra recalled how resistant the actor was to the role.

“I honestly hadn’t watched Chhaava then. But I called him. Unhone pehle mujhe daanta [He first scolded me]. He said, ‘Paagal ho gaya hai kya (Have you gone mad)?’” Chhabra admitted.

However, Chhabra didn’t give up. He persuaded the actor to at least hear the pitch. Eventually, Khanna agreed to come to the office.

''Main toh yahan rehta hi nahi hoon. Bol kahan aana hai (I don’t even live here. Tell me where you want to meet me?)’” Chhabra said.

When Akshaye finally arrived to hear the script, he sat quietly for a four-hour-long meeting with Aditya Dhar and Mukesh Chhabra.

“He came and sat for four hours. He quietly listened. He kept smoking. When we finished, he said, ‘F**k, it’s very good’. Then he said, ‘Well done, yaar. Bada maza aayega,’” Chhabra said. Even after that positive reaction, the team spent two nervous days waiting for a final answer. It finally came via a simple phone call: “He called me and said, ‘Let’s do it, bro.’”