/Dhurandhar 2 to King: The most-anticipated Bollywood films to release in 2026

The next year brings several highly-anticipated films that are expected to break box-office records. From sequels like Drishyam 3 to Shah Rukh Khan's high-budget King, 2026 is a year of celebration for Bollywood fans.
After the release of 2025 hits like Dhurandhar, Chhaava, and Saiyaara, Bollywood is gearing up for some of the promising and big-budget films that are set to hit theatres in 2026. From sequels like Dhurandhar 2 to Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, the coming year has some major releases to surprise Bollywood fans. Here are a few of the most-anticipated Hindi films of 2026 that the audience can't wait to watch.
Said to be one of the costliest Indian films ever made, King features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The high-octane action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and is also a theatrical debut for Suhana Khan. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, it has been shot across Mumbai and Warsaw with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.
After creating a wave with Part 1 of Dhurandhar, the box office hit film is set to release its next part on 19 March 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it features Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel to the spy-action thriller is expected to explore the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character.
Ramayana Part 1 has already created a buzz even before its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman. With music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, this mythological epic is reportedly set to release in November 2026.
On the 60th birthday of Salman Khan, makers unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated war drama, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it is inspired by the true story of the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Salman Khan is reportedly playing the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu in the film, which is set to release on April 17, 2026.
Another war drama that has created a buzz on social media is Border 2. Featuring Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the key roles, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026. It is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 film Border and is directed by Anurag Singh. The film revolves around the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the next chapter of the hit thriller franchise. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Slated for release on October 2, 2026, the final part of Drishyam promises a gripping end to the successful suspense saga. The Malayalam version featuring Mammootty is also expected to be released next year.