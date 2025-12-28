/Dhurandhar 2 to King: The most-anticipated Bollywood films to release in 2026

After the release of 2025 hits like Dhurandhar, Chhaava, and Saiyaara, Bollywood is gearing up for some of the promising and big-budget films that are set to hit theatres in 2026. From sequels like Dhurandhar 2 to Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, the coming year has some major releases to surprise Bollywood fans. Here are a few of the most-anticipated Hindi films of 2026 that the audience can't wait to watch.

