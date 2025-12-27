/Who was the real 'Rehman Dakait' and what role did he play in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack?

Why did the movie link him to the attack? It is likely a mix-up of names used for creative freedom and cinematic liberty. The actual mastermind of the 26/11 military operations was Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi (LeT Commander). The movie seems to have blended the real terrorist's name (Rehman) with the real gangster's persona (Dakait) to create a gritty, street-level villain that never may have actually existed in the terror plot.