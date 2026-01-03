Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are engaged: See pics from dreamy proposal

It's official! After months of rumours, actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is engaged to singer Stebin Ben. Reports suggest the couple will tie the knot in January in Udaipur. There's no official confirmation yet, but the couple is now engaged, and wedding bells will soon ring in their homes.

Nupur and Stebin had kept their lips sealed whenever it came to talking about their relationship. However, insiders have been teasing the world with the small updates from the couple's life.

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Get Engaged

Beginning the New Year on a great note, Stebin sat down and proposed to Nupur in a dreamy proposal over the weekend. On Saturday, Nupur shared the photos from the proposal, and it's aww-worthy.

Sharing the dreamy photos from her yacht-proposal, Nupur captioned the post as,''In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.♥️🧿.''

In the pictures shared, the newly-engaged couple look happiest. In the first picture, the singer is on one knee as he pops the question, which is also featured on the placards people are holding, reading, "Will you marry me?" The second picture shows Nupur flaunting her diamond ring. Another picture has the much-in-love couple sweetly hugging each other.

The special moment also features cameos from Nupur's parents, who were present via video call. The Mimi actress was also part of a memorable moment, as in one of the photos, she is seen hugging the soon-to-be married couple. However, her face isn't visible.

For the dreamy vacation, Nupur looked like a fairy in the floral printed dress with a dramatic neckline. And her wavy curly hair made her look even more gorgeous - a total Disney princess moment. Stebin looked smart in the black suit, and his sunglasses added more drama to his look.

What do we know about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding?