/The Raja Saab trailer 2.0 out: Prabhas to battle against Sanjay Dutt in haunted mansion | Watch

The trailer 2.0 of Prabhas's much-anticipated film, The Raja Saab, has been released, and fans are extremely excited. The romantic horror-comedy directed by Maruthi is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, and will hit screens in multiple dubbed languages.

About the trailer

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, " #TheRajaSaabTrailer 2.0…. more than you expect… the performances, visuals, and music combine to deliver a spectacular experience."

In the three-minute trailer, fans can see Prabhas in a dual role. At the beginning, he seems to be a carefree young man who inherits an ancestral mansion. He realises that it is haunted, and prepares himself to uncover the mystery.

Zarina Wahab appears as Prabhas' grandmother, who has forgotten everyone except a mysterious figure from her past: Sanjay Dutt’s character.

Sanjay Dutt is in the role of an antagonist, a hypnotist whose spirit possesses the mansion after death. At the end of the trailer, Prabhas’ striking Joker-like look grabs the attention of the fans. His white face paint, colourful markings, and a suit while wielding a massive hammer make the trailer even more interesting.

Fans react

As soon as the trailer 2.0 surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with appreciation for its tone and visuals. "Far better than the first trailer," one user wrote. "Last shot literally out of syllabus," said another fan. The third comment read, “Prabhas’ final look will explode theatres.”

About The Raja Saab