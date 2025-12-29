/Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish to tie knot with Nayanika Reddy; announces wedding date

Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, will be tying the knot with his girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, next year. Making the announcement more quirky and fun, Allu Sirish took part in a fun trend with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The video has also revealed the wedding date as well, which has now gone viral.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's wedding date revealed

In the reel, Allu Sirish is being asked by his nieces, "Babai, when's your marriage?. To this Sirish and his nephew reply, March 6, 2026". When his nieces further ask him about the sangeet ceremony, he tells them, "We are South Indians! We don't do it." Interestingly, Allu Sirish has picked the same date as Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's wedding day. The couple had tied the knot in 2011.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Kim Kardashian gets called out by PETA for gifting a puppy each to her four children on Christmas

Many took to the comment section to congratulate him. One user wrote, "Allu Sirish is different." Another user wrote, "Allu Arjun marriage: March 6th 2011, Allu Sirish marriage: March 6th 2026." “There may be many fishes in the reel, but the real goldfish is Allu Ayaan,” wrote the third user.

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy's engagement

Allu Sirish got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika, on October 31, 2025. The couple, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, looked deeply in love as they celebrated their special moment surrounded by family and close friends. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, Sirish looked dapper in a white ethnic outfit, while Nayanika radiated grace in a stunning red attire adorned with intricate embroidery.

The ceremony was attended by Allu Arjun, along with his family, and Chiranjeevi and his family. Ram Charan and Upasana, along with Varun Tej and Lavanya, were also present.

All about Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, had made his debut with 2019 film Gouravam and later went on to appear in films such as Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017) and Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022).In 2019, he starred in the film ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, which was a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film with the same name, starring Dulquer Salmaan.