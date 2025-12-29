/Kim Kardashian gets called out by PETA for gifting a puppy each to her four children on Christmas

Kim Kardashian is courting controversy once again. This time the reality TV star has been slammed by animal rights group PETA for gifting each of her four children with a Pomeranian puppy. PETA has accused Kim of ignoring the animal crisis and pointed out that she could have gotten shelter dogs for her children for Christmas.

‘Puppies are not plushies’

Ingrid Newkirk, PETA founder, spoke to The Daily Mail and said, “Puppies are not plushies". She said it was a "damn shame" that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups.

Ingrid said that the SKIMS founder was being rightly slammed on social media – “Ignoring the homeless animals crisis is inexcusably callous.”

Ingrid urged Kim to “call PETA or a local shelter” the next time she wants get an animal into her home.

Not too late to make amends

Ingrid stated that it was not too late for Kim to make amends and suggested that she send her children to volunteer at a local shelter.

Ingrid said Kim can “make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter.”

She also suggested that Kim can fund “a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.”

PETA founder also called out Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, for buying a black Labrador puppy for her family.

Not just PETA, but the reality TV star also faced backlash from several on social media when she posted a picture of four Pomeranian puppies snuggled up together on her Instagram Stories.