/From Namak Haraam to Amar Prem: 10 Evergreen Rajesh Khanna movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Rajesh Khanna was one of the superstars of the Hindi film industry. The hysteria around the actor and his films was something that India had never witnessed before he came in and became a star in the 1960s-70s. Khanna made a mark with his renowned romantic and emotional roles that touched people’s hearts. Classics such as Anand, Bawarchi, Kati Patang, and Safar showed his versatility. The films also catapulted him to legendary status. Khanna and his work have influenced multiple generations over the years. Take a look at his cult films on the star's birth anniversary.