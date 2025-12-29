/From Namak Haraam to Amar Prem: 10 Evergreen Rajesh Khanna movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Today, on December 29th, fans are celebrating the birth anniversary of Rajesh Khanna, one of the greatest and most iconic superstars of Bollywood. Let's revisit 10 evergreen movies in his reign.
Rajesh Khanna was one of the superstars of the Hindi film industry. The hysteria around the actor and his films was something that India had never witnessed before he came in and became a star in the 1960s-70s. Khanna made a mark with his renowned romantic and emotional roles that touched people’s hearts. Classics such as Anand, Bawarchi, Kati Patang, and Safar showed his versatility. The films also catapulted him to legendary status. Khanna and his work have influenced multiple generations over the years. Take a look at his cult films on the star's birth anniversary.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the family drama, Rajesh Khanna played Anand, who is suffering from an illness and sets out to live his last days with utmost joy. His doctor, Bhaskar, played by Amitabh Bachchan, transforms due to his optimism and ultimately decides to write a book on Anand.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The cult romantic movie stars Rajesh Khanna as Arun and Sharmila Tagore as Vandhana, a married couple who struggle as no one accepts their marriage. After Arun is killed in an air crash, Vandhana has no choice but to put her child up for adoption and works as his nanny to stay by his side.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rajesh Khanna portrayed a lonely businessman named Anand Babu in the movie, which revolves around Pushpa (Sharmila Tagore), a wife who is thrown out of the house after her husband remarries another woman and removes her from his life. She is then forced into prostitution in Kolkata by her uncle. She finds love again with Anand and also gets motherly affection for a neighbourhood boy, Nandu.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rajesh Khanna plays Kamal Sinha in the romantic drama alongside Asha Parekh as Madhavi, who runs away from her home on her wedding day to be with her lover, Kamal. However, a dramatic turn occurs when her friend, Poonam (Kumari Naaz), dies in an accident and asks her for a favor to take over her identity and care for her baby.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The family film tells the story of the dysfunctional Sharma family, who hire a multi-talented cook named Raghu (Rajesh Khanna) to help them deal with domestic chaos. Raghu uses his esteemed cooking, singing, and life lessons to mend family rifts and unite them, only to disappear from there.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Rajesh Khanna appears as Raju, rescued by four elephants, and builds a precious bond with all four of them. However, his life becomes complicated when he marries Tanuja. She puts a condition on Raju while fearing for his son's safety, telling him to choose between animals and his family.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action drama features Rajesh Khanna as Somu and Amitabh Bachchan as Vicky, two close friends. Ultimately, Vicky's father comes up with a plan to test their bond and take them to his factory due to labour struggles. But a tragic twist comes between two best friends and leads to their conflict.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The movie follows a love story between medical student Neela (Sharmila Tagore) and poor artist Avinash (Rajesh Khanna), who secretly suffers from terminal cancer. He then stepped back from the relationship, forcing Neela to marry a wealthy man and move on from him. Things take a turn when her husband, Shekhar (Feroz Khan), starts suspecting her of having an affair with Avinash.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rajesh Khanna as Navendu, who sacrifices his dreams to support his father and younger brother Viju (Prem Chopra). Things become problematic when Viju returns from abroad and brings home a modern, selfish wife (Bindu), who refuses to help with family finances.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the action film, Mangal Singh (Rajesh Khanna), a ruthless and dangerous criminal, is sentenced to death. Eventually, he manages to escape from the prison and hides in a village. Mangal comes up with a plan to pretend to be a lost son to a blind elderly couple (Nirupa Roy) and their blind son (Vijay Arora).