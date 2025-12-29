/The Copenhagen Test X review: Netizens applaud Simu Liu-Melissa Barrera's thriller show for 'intelligent storytelling'

The sci-fi thriller show The Copenhagen Test was released on an OTT platform in India. With Marvel star Simu Liu leading the series, fans are already hooked with the story, performances and more. Soon after the release, netizens have taken to social media to give their verdict. Let's delve in to know more.

Netizens' reaction to The Copenhagen Test

Netizens took to X to share their views about the show and many lauded it for the plotline and

performances by the cast. One user wrote, "The Copenhagen Test was 10/10, not only was the script/writing and directing amazing, but Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Mark O'Brien, Adina Porter, and every single person in the show was a top-notch actor-actress. Fingers crossed they get green-lit for more seasons."

Another user wrote, "Despite Twist you can see coming from a Million Miles away The Copenhagen Test Episode 8 Absolutely Sticks Landing Leaving you Aching for lot more. Great Action Scenes. Expertly weaving the puzzle pieces. Simu Liu Melissa Barrera Sinclair Daniel ALL FLOWERS! #TheCopenhagenTest."

"Just watched the pilot for #TheCopenhagenTest, did not think I would love the minimal amount of action in it, but it rules. Unlike most shows, it takes time to set the premise, build the world, basic lore and give us an insight (how ironic) into Alex's life", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Honestly, the Copenhagen test was very good. Had to binge all 8 episodes. Definitely need to sit down and watch it again to see what I missed. My only complaint is that I needed more Michelle."

All about The Copenhagen Test

The Copenhagen Test, created by Thomas Brandon, tells the story of Alexander Hale, a first-generation Chinese-American analyst who is stuck downstairs at his top-secret spy agency, The Orphanage. But when he suspects he might be the mole they're hunting for, he realises that his eyes and ears have been hacked. How he proves his allegiance forms the main crux of the story.