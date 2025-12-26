American sci-fi thriller The Copenhagen Test's premiere on the digital platform in India is just a few days away. The show will feature Simu Liu, who will be playing the role of Alexander Hale, a spy who is accused of treason. How he must soon find out who's responsible before it's too late forms the main agenda of the story. Before the series hits the OTT, in an exclusive chat with WION, actress Sinclair Daniel and actor Mark O'Brien spoke about a few elements and the experiences while they have worked on this project.

Exclusive interaction with Sinclair Daniel and Mark O'Brien

Q: To begin with, what drew you to your characters in The Copenhagen Test?

Mark: What really drew me in was how interesting the world was. I’ve always thought it’s fun to be the odd one out, and Parker is one of the only people who’s completely new to this life at the beginning of the series. As an actor, that was helpful because I was also new to the show. You’re allowed to discover the world in real time with your character, and that made the experience really exciting for me.

Sinclair: It’s interesting because when you think about it, everyone on the show is kind of an outsider in their own way. Every character exists in their own pocket of the story. What I liked about my character is that he almost comes across as an antagonist — someone you’re not supposed to like. But in reality, he’s the one seeing the truth, and no one is listening to him. He’s not altruistic or perfect. He’s complicated and rigid and has his own flaws, but he’s actually right in what he’s seeing. That frustration — knowing the truth but being unable to act on it — was really fun to play, especially because it has to be hidden beneath obedience.

Q: What was the most emotionally demanding scene for you to shoot?

Mark: There were quite a few intense moments, especially because so much of the show takes place in a control room where we’re watching missions unfold on screens. There were days when we genuinely didn’t know if things were going to go according to plan, and the tension in the room was real. Everyone was just holding their breath. Those days were surprisingly emotional. Even if you’re not speaking, the energy is very high. You’re reacting to something that isn’t physically happening in front of you — it’s all imagination — and you’re hoping everyone is imagining the same thing.

Q: If there's a season two, what would you like to explore next with your character?

Sinclair: Honestly, I’m hoping for some combat. I want to get in the ring. I think I’d be great at fighting. If the creators are listening, I’d love to be more physically involved — not just watching screens and giving instructions, but really stepping into the action.

Q: Has working on the series changed your perspective on the themes it deals with?

Mark: I try not to think about it too much, because it’s starting to feel very real. A lot of what the show explores is becoming more and more possible. At a certain point, you have to make your peace with the fact that you can’t stop technology or prevent people from doing harmful things. You just have to get comfortable with the idea that your entire life could be exposed.

