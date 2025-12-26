/Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025

2025 has come to an end. The past 12 months were filled with entertaining, emotional, suspenseful thrillers and comedies. While the year spent binge-watching the best-of the best that was released, but here we take a look at movies that truly made a lasting impact on their audience.

From the musical action Kpop Demon Hunters to the mystery crime Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and many more. Check the list of the top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025.