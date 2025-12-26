/Wake Up Dead Man, KPop Demon Hunters and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025

On OTT platforms, the world has everything for entertainment. As this year is set to wrap, we take a look at Netflix's movies that have successfully caught viewers' eyes, becoming the most-watched films in 2025. From The Great Flood to KPop Demon Hunters, take a look.
2025 has come to an end. The past 12 months were filled with entertaining, emotional, suspenseful thrillers and comedies. While the year spent binge-watching the best-of the best that was released, but here we take a look at movies that truly made a lasting impact on their audience.
From the musical action Kpop Demon Hunters to the mystery crime Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and many more. Check the list of the top 5 most-watched Netflix movies in 2025.
A critically acclaimed musical action movie secured a position in the list with its highly promising story and the esteemed visuals, which grabbed the attention. With a blend of amazing K-pop music, stunning animation, and relatable plots, the show became one of the most-watched movies of the year. It follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who use their music to create a magical shield to protect humanity from soul-eating demons.
Making a notable splash after its release in Dec 2025 on Netflix, the movie garnered a massive viewership with its star-studded cast and compelling mystery-focused storyline. Following on its timely theme, Rian Johnson's directorial centres on Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who is on a mission to investigate the impossible murder of a Catholic monsignor, played by Josh Brolin, that happened within the walls of a church.
After creating buzz for months over the Internet, this disaster drama became one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. It achieved massive success due to its compelling and intense storyline, which hooked the audience. The Korean sci-fi focuses on the story of a mother, An-na, an AI development researcher, and her son named Ja-in. The drastic turn comes when a catastrophic global flood arrives, and the mother-son duo fights for survival in a high-rise apartment building.
Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the sci- film clinched millions of views on the streaming giant within a few days of its release. Released in November 2025, the movie received critical acclaim for projecting compelling performances (especially Jacob Elordi as the creature) and the brilliant, eye-catching visuals. It tells the story of a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment, resulting in a dynamic turn and a tragic ending.
Featuring Jamie Foxx as Matt, the husband of Emily (Cameron Diaz), who is a former CIA operative. Both hid their lifestyle for 15 years with their two children. But their secrets and identities were exposed when a shocking thing happened. The film captivated audiences with its gripping and suspenseful drama and gained a large viewership on Netflix.