/Stranger Things season 5 Vol 2: Noad Schnapp shares heartfelt note with fans, 'Cherish these last...'

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 2, has finally premiered today on streaming giant Netflix and fans are already going gaga over several theories and hints dropped in this latest part. As the show has begun streaming, actor Noah Schnapp shared a warm note for his fans on social media and thanked everyone for all the memories.

Noah Schnapp's heartfelt note for his fans

Taking to his Instagram handle, Noah Schnapp wrote, “So excited to share this chapter with all of you. As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments finding comfort in your favourite character, debriefing with friends and reliving scenes together online afterwards. These matter more than we sometimes realise.”

He further wrote, "I'm truly grateful for the family we've built here. I love you all like my own close friends and family. Watching you form real friendships, meeting you unexpectedly in public or online, and feeling your excitement has been one of my greatest joys. Knowing how much this show has meant to so many people who needed connection, belonging, and a place to feel accepted means everything."

"You will always have a place with me and in this show, no matter who you are. We love you exactly as you are. If there's one thing to remember from our show, it's that connection is what keeps us alive. And the only way to truly connect is to let people see the real you and realise you can be loved even more when you do. Real power isn't telekinesis or cool hand moments (though these can be pretty badass). It's friendship, loyalty and accepting yourself and others exactly as we come."

Fans acknowledged his note and thanked for the best series ever. One user wrote, "It's so nostalgic that the best series of my life is about to end." Another user wrote, "You were born for this role. The scene in episode 7 where Will finally opened up. I couldn't stop crying." "Just for you I will go to watch the series I love the series for you and everyone", wrote the third user.

All about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 was released on the streaming giant Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes released in three volumes. The first volume premiered on November 26 and in India on November 27. The second volume was released in India on December 26 at 6:30 am, while the finale is on December 31. Each volume releases at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.