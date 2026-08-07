/The Paradise teaser: Nani's intense avatar and stunning visuals impress fans; new release date announced

After several weeks of anticipation, makers unveiled the teaser of The Paradise, featuring Nani in the lead role. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the actor's bold, intense avatar, alongside raw action and striking visuals, has left fans asking for more. The makers also confirmed the film's updated release date, setting the stage for one of Telugu cinema's most awaited releases.

Netizens' reaction to The Paradise teaser

The teaser released begins with a voiceover asking, “Henceforth, to whom does this place belong?” Nani then announces his arrival in quite a dramatic manner, performing an acrobatic stunt. Sporting two plaits and drenched in blood, he walks slowly sipping what appears to be a beverage.

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In the teaser for The Paradise, the primary antagonist is played by actor Raghav Juyal (as Vikram Malik), with veteran actor Mohan Babu also featured in a pivotal antagonist/ruling role facing off against Nani's rugged lead character. Soon after the release of the teaser, fans flooed social media platforms to praise the visuals and performance of the cast. One user shared a clip on X featuring Nani's action scene and wrote, "The Paradise teaser peaked here."

Another user wrote, “The Paradise teaser is pure mass madness. Nani as Jadal is on another wavelength. #theparadise #nani.”

"This isn't just hype...This is pure cinema. @odela_srikanth has cooled and @NameisNani is radiating an unstoppable aura in every frame. September can't come soon enough. #TheParadise #Nani #SrikanthOdela", wrote the third user.

When will The Paradise release?

The Paradise, starring Nani and helmed by Srikanth Odela, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 24, 2026. Apart from Nani, the film will also feature Kayadu Lohar as Subbu/Subbalakshmi and Raghav Juyal as Vikram Malik.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the producer is Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. The pan-India project will release in eight languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. The previous release date of the film was August 21, 2026.