/Wrapped in love: Alia Bhatt's heartwarming Christmas clebration with Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha | In pics

Alia Bhatt had a cosy Christmas celebration at her mother Soni Razdan's home. The actress has given a glimpse into how her festive day went with husband Ranbir, daughter Raha and other.
The entire world is celebrating the festival with much joy and zeal, and like everyyear, Alia Bhatt celebrated the festival of Christmas with her Bhatt and Kapoor clan!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with their family, sharing a heartwarming moment near the Christmas tree. In a picture shared by Alia, the happy couple posed with sweet smiles, spreading festive cheer.
Ranbir looks smart in his moustache look and obviously his black jacket, while Alia, as always, is glowing in a red dress with a dramatic neckline that extends into a long trail.
Alia shared a sweet family picture with her in-laws. In the photo, the actress is posing with husband Ranbir, sister-in-law Riddhima, her daughter Samara Sahni, mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. Dressed to the nines, all four of them are posing with big smiles near the Christmas tree.
Alia also gave a sneak peek at her adorable daughter Raha. In one sweet picture, Raha is seen looking at her mom Alia and aunt, Shaheen as they both smile and pose together for the picture. Another picture showed a Christmas tree hanger with Raha's name.
Alia Bhatt also stike a happy pose with her mommy Soni Razdan, the host of the day and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The mommy and two daugter posed with sweet smiles on their face.