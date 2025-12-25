/Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Christmas Day celebration with kids | Check photos

It’s a Merry Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year. Across the world, people celebrate the festival of joy by spreading cheer, enjoying delicious food, and much more. Like everyone else, the British royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the service with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, as they joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Christmas outing

On a cold yet sunny Christmas morning, the royals gathered for the annual prayer service at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

The family of five looked cheerful as they walked through the church corridor, continuing to greet the people gathered outside.

Dressed to the nines, the royals looked elegant. Kate wore a brown Blaze Milano coat with a matching scarf and headpiece. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open. William, on the other hand, wore a black overcoat, which he accessorised with a multicoloured scarf, adding a pop of colour to his look.



Prince George looked smart in a blue overcoat, while Prince Louis, the youngest of the three, wore a suit. Princess Charlotte complemented her mother's look in a brown coat.

In the snaps that have gone viral, the family is greeting the crowds and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas with a smile on their faces.

In another picture, the Princess of Wales is looking adorably at Princess Charlotte as they walk holding each other's hands. The outing comes after little royal joined her mother at the Together at Christmas carol service.

On Dec 5, the Princess of Wales hosted her fifth annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, and this year, she was joined by her daughter, and together they played "Holm Sound" by Erland Cooper.