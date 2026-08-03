/Tamil Nadu leader Udhayanidhi Stalin draws severe backlash over derogatory remark against Trisha

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, sparked widespread backlash on Monday after making a controversial and offensive remark targeting popular Tamil actress Trisha.

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, “Trisha, Trisha”. Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi, with a smirk on his face, responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.

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Taking to X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Udhayanidhi’s “double-meaning” remark is “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful”.

“Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that,” wrote the BJP leader.

The BJP leader demanded Udhayanidhi should be arrested and imprisoned for this comment.

“Arresting and imprisoning Udhayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister than arresting Markandeyan (DMK MLA). Let us see whether courts punish this speech or grant bail,” Thirupathy said.

Many on social media also hit out at the DMK leader for his remarks.