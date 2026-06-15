/CM Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case: Family court adjourns proceedings until August after no-show

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam's marital dispute saw further delay after the Chengalpattu Family Court on Monday pushed the hearing to August 7. As per reports, the case was listed before the court at around 10:30 a.m., but neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared in person.

Therefore, the court decided to adjourn the proceedings for nearly two months.

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CM Vijay and his wife's divorce

The dispute came to light after Sangeetha filed a divorce petition to dissolve her marriage to the actor-turned-politician. As per reports, she has cited irreconcilable differences and sought financial support from CM Vijay.

It is claimed that she has also requested permission to continue residing in the family's Neelankarai residence.

According to court filings, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay subjected her to mental distress and further accused him of maintaining an extramarital relationship with a female actor. The petition reportedly states that she became aware of the alleged relationship in 2021 and confronted him about it.

She claimed that Vijay repeatedly assured her that the association would end, but alleged that the relationship continued. Sangeetha also maintained that the situation negatively affected their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Multiple delays

The legal proceedings have witnessed multiple adjournments. According to reports, the case was initially scheduled for a hearing earlier this year, but both parties failed to appear, prompting the court to grant additional time.

About CM Vijay and Sangeetha

The popular star Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil by origin and a resident of the UK, in 1998. Over the years, they built a life together and are parents to two children - son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. While Vijay earned accolades and popularity for his films, Sangeetha remained in the background and maintained a low profile- away from the public eye.