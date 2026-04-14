/Amid divorce rumours, fan gifts Vijay his wedding photo with Sangeetha Sornalingam; actor’s reaction goes viral

Amid the ongoing buzz around Vijay's divorce, the actor-politician has once again found himself at the centre of public attention. While addressing supporters from his campaign vehicle in the middle of a high-energy political rally, his attention shifted to a fan holding up a distinctive framed image amid the sea of posters.

Unlike the many pictures waved by fans, this one seemed different. He immediately gestured to his security team to bring the photo to him, and Vijay's reaction on that moment has taken over the internet.

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What was the photo?

The 51-year-old is currently leading his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, and has actively been touring the state. Several videos from his rallies have surfaced online, but this clip has grabbed the attention of fans across the country.

It shows a fan holding up a customised image that features Vijayakanth holding a younger Vijay’s hand, alongside Sangeetha Sornalingam dressed as a bride.

As the fan managed to get close enough to Vijay’s campaign van, it caught the attention of the actor. He pointed it out to his team and asked for it to be handed over. Holding the frame up briefly, he acknowledged the crowd with a thumbs-up before taking a closer look.

Divorce rumours

The video comes amid reports claiming that Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce from Vijay. The couple got married in 1999, and share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

According to reports, the petition, filed in a Chennai family court, alleges infidelity and emotional distance, claiming Vijay had been withdrawn for several years and that the couple had been living separately.

Adding to the buzz, Vijay was recently seen attending a wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan, which further fuelled rumours; however, neither has addressed the rumours.