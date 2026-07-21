/'Rahul Gandhi, Congress shamelessly exploiting students as political tool': Dharmendra Pradhan on protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday (July 21) accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of "exploiting students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament." He slammed Rahul for disregarding established security protocols and demonstrating outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

"LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," wrote Pradhan on X.

"Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols," he added.

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He further said that the government was ready for a comprehensive discussion but the Congress did not prefer democratic debate as their "objective was never solutions for students."

"Even after Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," wrote Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders arrested, later released

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Congress MPs including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal early Tuesday held protests outside PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding his resignation.

They were forcibly removed by the police from the spot and taken into custody and later released.

Police took Rahul Gandhi to Chhatrasal Stadium along with other senior Congress leaders and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to Mandir Marg police station, where senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited to show solidarity with the protesters.

After his release, the Wayanad MP defended the Congress's decision to hold a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, saying, "we have reached a place where the government never expected" because the government does not allow discussion in Parliament.