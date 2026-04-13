/Jana Nayagan leak case: Film’s editor gets clean chit from association after internal inquiry

Jana Nayagan’s editors have been given a clean chit by the South Indian Film Editors Association and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) over the film’s leak. On Monday, the presidents of the two film bodies addressed the press at the FEFSI headquarters in Chennai and denied the editors’ involvement in the leak. They claimed that the editors were given a clean chit after an internal inquiry.

Editors Association president on the Jana Nayagan leak

According to news agency ANI, Gopi, the President of the South Indian Film Editors Association, strongly denied any editor’s involvement in the leak of Jana Nayagan. He stated that the ‘editors will never do this kind of work’ and clarified that ‘an internal inquiry had already been conducted by their team’ in the matter.

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Six unnamed individuals have already been arrested in relation to the case. Gopi assured that the main accused behind the alleged leak will be arrested soon.’ Gopi pointed out that how Pradeep, the editor of Jana Nayagan, was being accused by many after the leaked footage of the film indicated it was an edit copy. Gopi stated that Pradeep should not be accused without proof, as the investigation is still going on.

FEFSI president RK Selvamani responds to allegations

Director Ameer had earlier accused Jana Nayagan's editors and crew members of being involved in the leak. However, FEFSI President RK Selvamani slammed the director and stated he should retract his accusations against the editors and crew. He also cautioned that such incidents will increase as digitalisation advances. “Piracy is not new and has been an ongoing issue in the film industry, and steps are being taken to create systems to control such leaks and avoid similar incidents in the future,” he said. Selvamani also said that the film's leak was a ‘systemic failure,’ placing the onus on the central and state governments for justice.

CBFC not involved in Jana Nayagan leak

The HD print of Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan, was circulated on X, Instagram and YouTube on April 9. Many pointed fingers at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had delayed certifying the film. In a statement, the board said: “Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false.”

The statement added, “Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since.”

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