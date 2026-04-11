/CBFC shuts down Jana Nayagan leak allegations; says rumours are 'baseless and misleading'

Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan landed into another trouble amid the ongoing legal case, after portions of the big-budget film were allegedly leaked online. Reacting to the same, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday issued a clarification stating that there was no involvement of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the matter.

The statement comes following a rumour on social media claiming that the film may have been accessed through the certification process.

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PIB issues clarification

Addressing the speculation, PIB took to social media to issue a clarification. "Reports claiming that the Tamil film Jana Nayagan was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading," the statement read. "CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed."

It further added, “The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of Jana Nayagan was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since.”

What was the controversy?

The controversy stems from reports that claimed that portions of the Tamil film have surfaced online. It was initially said that short clips of Jana Nayagan were being circulated, but later reports suggested that there was a longer leaked version as well on piracy platforms.

The incident sparked widespread concern across the film industry, as well as among fans. Several actors, including Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth, showed support to the Jana Nayagan team amid the mishap.

Director H Vinoth urged audiences not to circulate the leaked footage, and the producers have issued warnings against sharing or engaging with pirated content, saying, "strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception."