Jana Nayagan online leak: Vijay Deverakonda backs Vijay, calls it a ‘systemic failure’

One hassle after another! While Thalapathy Vijay's political action thriller, Jana Nayagan, was already struggling with its past controversies, a new mishap has taken place. On April 9, several clips from the movie began circulating on social media, causing another setback. Many celebrities came out in support of the team, and recently, Vijay Deverakonda shared a post expressing his anger over the leak and the disturbance it created.

Vijay Deverakonda slams online leak

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his thoughts and condemned the online leak of Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. Taking it to X, the actor called it a "systemic failure" and showed support to the team. He wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."

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"This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought," he further added.

Concluding his message, he jotted, "I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film."

Makers take action

Hours after clips from the movie were leaked online, the production house took legal action against those responsible. Additionally, KVN Production has warned viewers of legal consequences for sharing or downloading the movie.

About Jana Nayagan