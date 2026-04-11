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  • /Jana Nayagan online leak: Vijay Deverakonda backs Thalapathy Vijay, calls it a ‘systemic failure’

Jana Nayagan online leak: Vijay Deverakonda backs Vijay, calls it a ‘systemic failure’

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 14:08 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 14:08 IST
Jana Nayagan online leak: Vijay Deverakonda backs Vijay, calls it a ‘systemic failure’

Vijay Deverakonda on Jana Nayagan's online leak Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Jana Nayagan has once again landed in a new problem. On April 9, several clips of the film began circulating on social media, sparking outrage across the film industry. After Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth, Vijay Deverakonda came forward in support of Vijay after the mishap.

One hassle after another! While Thalapathy Vijay's political action thriller, Jana Nayagan, was already struggling with its past controversies, a new mishap has taken place. On April 9, several clips from the movie began circulating on social media, causing another setback. Many celebrities came out in support of the team, and recently, Vijay Deverakonda shared a post expressing his anger over the leak and the disturbance it created.

Vijay Deverakonda slams online leak

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his thoughts and condemned the online leak of Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. Taking it to X, the actor called it a "systemic failure" and showed support to the team. He wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."

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"This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought," he further added.

Concluding his message, he jotted, "I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film."

Makers take action

Hours after clips from the movie were leaked online, the production house took legal action against those responsible. Additionally, KVN Production has warned viewers of legal consequences for sharing or downloading the movie.

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About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is an upcoming Tamil political action thriller. The film stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and many others. The high-budget saga is Thalapathy's final film before entering politics. Earlier, the original release date was scheduled for January 9, but due to censorship issues and legal battles, the film was delayed. The new release date of Jana Nayagan is yet to be announced.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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