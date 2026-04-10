/Jana Nayagan leaked: Vijay film’s makers take legal action, warn against sharing clips on social media

Hours after a few clips from Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan were leaked online, even before its theatrical release, the makers of the movie have taken legal action. The film, made on an estimated budget of Rs 350 - Rs400 crore, is still awaiting its theatrical release due to delays in receiving certification from CBFC. However, while the makers were already embroiled in a legal issue with the CBFC, they faced another setback when nearly five minutes of footage from the film was leaked.

The news has sent shockwaves across the industry, with director H. Vinoth urging the public not to share any clips from the movie.

Makers take legal action

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From Thursday night, a few clips began circulating online, and it was soon revealed that they were from the unreleased Jana Nayagan. As it became the talk of the internet, the makers quickly took legal action.

The production house’s legal team issued a notice stating that downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, or reposting leaked scenes or clips from the film Jana Nayagan would constitute a serious criminal offense and copyright violation.

“It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms,” the statement reads.

Emphasizing strict legal consequences for those involved in sharing the illegally accessed clips, the statement further read: