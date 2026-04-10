/Vijay's Jana Nayagan censorship row timeline: From CBFC legal battle to 5–minute clip leak

In a video shared by KVN Productions, Venkat K. Narayana has addressed people who have been waiting for Vijay's last film before his full-fledged entry into politics.

"To everyone who has been waiting for our film Jana Nayagan with immense love and anticipation, we extend our sincere gratitude," he said.

"Over the past few days, we have received countless calls and messages, and each one reminds us how deeply this film is already loved. We wish to place certain facts before you while respectfully acknowledging that the matter is currently subjoined, which limits what we can and cannot say.