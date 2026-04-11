/'Attack on art and artist: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth condemn leak of Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's much anticipated film, has been in the headlines for quite some time. Even before its theatrical release, several clips from the film were leaked online, leading to makers warning to take legal action and celebrities condemning the leak. Now, veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have joined in too and have demanded stricter action and take steps to end the threat of piracy.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan slam the leak of Jana Nayagan

Taking to his X handle, Rajinikanth reacted strongly and wrote, "The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future."

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While Kamal Haasan wrote, "The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident – it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.

Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on art and the artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians and the investments of honest, tax-paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love."

“Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past,” Kamal Haasan concluded his statement.

A few clips of Jana Nayagan were leaked recently, which led to the production house's legal team issuing a notice stating that downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading or reposting leaked scenes or clips from the film would constitute a serious criminal offence and copyright violation.

About Jana Nayagan

The Tamil-language political-action thriller, Jana Nayagan, helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.