/‘Kill piracy, save cinema’: Chiranjeevi, other stars condemn Jana Nayagan leak

Tamil superstar Jana Nayagan has faced another setback after a few clips from the unreleased film were leaked online. Almost five-minute clips from the movie, which included Vijay's introduction scene, were part of the footage that has been widely circulated online. This new challenge for the makers has come at a time when they are already involved in a court tussle with the CBFC over the clearance of the movie for the last three months.

Amid all this, the news of the movie being leaked has been all over the headlines, and from netizens to producers and now even actors have come forward to condemn the piracy action.

Chiranjeevi and other actors speak out, saying “Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.”

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On Friday, the world woke up to the shocking news of Jana Nayagan being leaked. Hours after this news spread, several actors, including superstar Chiranjeevi, spoke out, saying, “Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.”

“The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema,” he wrote.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan urged the people to kindly wait for the movie to arrive in the theatres.

“Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry,” he said.

Makers take legal action

Hours after the news of the clips from the movie being leaked became headlines, KVN Productions, the producer of the movie, issued a statement confirming that action has been taken against the persons involved and that they are actively searching for those who are part of this chain of circulation.