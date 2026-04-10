/Ranveer Singh-Kantara mimicry row: Actor to file revised apology in Karnataka HC after complainant's objection

Ranveer Singh has been dominating the headlines for quite some time for Dhurandhar and the second part of the film as well. However, the Bollywood actor had created controversy for his mimicry of a sacred ritual scene showcased in Kantara at a film event last year. In the latest development, Ranveer Singh will be reportedly filing a revised apology.

Ranveer Singh's revised apology in Kantara mimicry row

During the hearing, Ranveer Singh's counsel has informed the court that a fresh affidavit would be submitted after consulting the complainant, as per the report of Bar and Bench. Reportedly, the complainant had said that the earlier affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse.

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Justice Nagaprasanna took note of the submission and adjourned the case till April 23.

All about the controversy of Ranveer Singh's Kantara mimicry row

The case stems from speech made by Ranveer Singh at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. In his speech, the Dhurandhar actor had praised Rishab Shetty for his acting in Kantara and referred to the Chamundi deity as a female ghost and mimicked the Kannada actor's performance. which led to Ranveer Singh facing backlash on social media.

Following the backlash, the actor issued a public apology. "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his social media.

Later, High Grounds Police Station registered an FIR naming Singh for offences under Sections 196 (religious enmity), 299 (religious insult) and 302 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).