/Rishab Shetty praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'Brilliant storytelling'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is receiving praises from the audience and the film industry as well. Amongst them, Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty has shared his views on the second part of Dhurandhar in a social media post in which he has praised the overall aspect of the thriller.

Rishab Shetty's praise for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Taking to his X profile, Rishab Shetty wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge: the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum.This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms."

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He further wrote, "Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun,@RanveerOfficial,@bolbedibol #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow.Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker." This comes amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's Kantara mimicry at last year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

What was the controversy about Ranveer Singh and the Kantara movie?

At the ceremony, Ranveer Singh had praised Rishab Shetty's performance in the film saying, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance performance, especially when the female ghost (chamundi daiva) enters yours body- that shot was amazing."

The actor then went on to recreate the climax sequence from the film. He was seen crossing his eyes and sticking out his tongue. This act left Rishab Shetty in splits, and Singh also jokingly asked the audience if they wanted him to work in Kantara 3, urging them to “tell this guy,” pointing at Shetty. However, this led to Ranveer Singh facing backlash.

Rishab Shetty later responded to the backlash faced by Ranveer and stated, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Dhurandhar 2 box office report

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a record by minting Rs 500 crore globally within three days of its release. The spy thriller, a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, is witnessing a phenomenal run with international and domestic collections.