/Rakesh Bedi’s old Dhurandhar dialogue clip goes viral; fans call it 'manifestation' | Watch

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently the talk of the town. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, but currently, another actor from the spy-thriller is taking the centre stage on social media. It's none other than Rakesh Bedi, who plays the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali.

Rakesh Bedi viral video

Amid the success of Dhurandhar 2, a 12-year-old clip from the TV show Qubool Hai has resurfaced online, showcasing an uncanny coincidence that netizens can't get enough of. In the viral video, the veteran actor can be seen introducing himself as Dhurandhar Watavdekar, a strict officer who is known for being rigid and law-abiding.

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The show starred Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, and Bedi had a brief role on the show as an official who tries to deport Jyoti’s character, Zoya Farooqui.

The now-viral scene features a famous dialogue by Bedi, who says that neither emotions nor pressure can influence him, which fans are now linking to Dhurandhar.

Fans reactions

As soon as the video resurfaced on social media, fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, "Bro manifested the peak detailing." Another jokingly said, "Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar." Another netizen said, "Butterfly effect at it's peak!" One X user wrote, "Bro predicted in 2011 but we didn't get that he is real dhurandhar." "The OG dhurandhar," said another comment.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The story revolves around an undercover operative infiltrating a terror network in Lyari, Pakistan. The sequel explores the backstory of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari.