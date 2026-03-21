/AIMIM slams Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2, calls it a ‘propaganda’ film: 'Based solely on lies'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is out in theatres and receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Amidst this, the movie has been slammed by the political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has called for a ban on the 'propaganda' movie.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer as Indian undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi. While the first part of the movie revolves around his rise in Lyari, Pakistan, the sequel focuses more on his rule in the town and how he continues to expose Pakistan's ill intentions towards India.

AIMIM calls Dhurandhar a ‘propaganda’ films: ‘Cheap people spreading hatred’

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Waris Pathan, a spokesperson for the political party AIMIM, has slammed Dhurandhar, saying that the movie shows Muslims as ‘villains’.



Talking to ANI in Mumbai, Pathan said that the movie is made by cheap people to spread hatred across the nation.

Saying that he doesn't watch movies like Dhurandhar 2, he said,“There are some cheap people who spread hatred and lies just to make a few rupees. They don’t know how to make anything else. They are using real-world examples like demonetisation, even though everybody knows the truth about how people stood in lines.''

Saying the government should ban such films, he added,“Make films for entertainment or to show the real history. Make films to make people happy, not to spread hatred. The government should ban such films. Make a film on the Epstein Files, or on other topics. If you’ve made it against Pakistan, show it in Pakistan then. Why are you causing issues here?”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge



Written and directed by Dhar, the movie is a follow-up to Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5. The first part shattered several records at the box office as it earned over Rs 1300 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of the year. Months after ruling the box office, the sequel has arrived, again revolving around Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, but this time, the movie tells the backstory of him and how he became an Indian spy. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie boasts a prolific cast, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among others.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge review