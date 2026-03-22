Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to run successfully at the box office, breaking several records. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to the 2025 spy-thriller gave a historic performance on Day 3 and reached ₹500 crore globally within just three days of its release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office Day 3

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According to Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh starrer earned ₹113 crore nett in India on Saturday, March 21, making the total domestic collection (including paid previews) ₹339.27 crore nett.

Dhurandhar 2 reportedly opened with ₹43 crore from preview shows and then saw a sharp hike on Day 1 with ₹102.55 crore, followed by ₹80.72 crore on Day 2. Now, with the third day collection, the film has reached ₹501.04 crore worldwide. As per reports, the overseas gross was around ₹96.50 crore.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is said to have become one of the fastest Indian films to cross the ₹500 crore mark globally.

What's next

As per the industry experts, in the upcoming days, the film is expected to surpass multiple top-grossing Indian films, including Jawan, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2. Currently, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is looking forward to entering the ₹2000 crore club worldwide.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The second installment of the Aditya Dhar directorial features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles alongside Ranveer Singh in the lead. The story showcases the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates the underworld networks of Lyari, Pakistan.

Packed with action and drama, the film has received critical praise from the audience as well as the film industry, alongside box-office success.