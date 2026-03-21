Dhurandhar: The Revenge is basking in success, having collected a total revenue of Rs 226.27 crore so far, according to a report of Sacnilk. On the verge of claiming success, the team grooved at an after-party that was wholly a low-key yet lively celebration.
Dhurandhar’s after-party brought together the entire cast and close friends for a chill celebration. From Ranveer grooving to Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA to Sara Arjun and other cast and team members enjoying the music and casual vibe. The moments from the night have gone viral, garnering significant attention. Here, take a look.
In one viral video, Ranveer Singh was seen grooving to the iconic and widely popular FA9LA song, recreating Akshaye Khanna’s signature step that garnered massive attention and love after its release in December 2025, which continued to trend for months.
Sara Arjun arrived in a metallic outfit with director Aditya Dhar, chatting in the hallway as they made their way to the party.
The actress enhanced her look with minimal jewellery and a slick high ponytail.
Saumya Tandon posted several glimpses from the party. One of her photo dumps also features a cherishable moment with Yami Gautam, wife of Aditya Dhar. Both are seen with all smiles as the movie is stepping onto the stairs of success.
Ayesha Khan, who appeared in the popular song ‘’Shararat'' from the first part of Dhurandhar, sung by Jasmine Sandlas, also shared photos of herself with the lead, Ranveer Singh, as she posed holding his arm and leaning on his shoulder.
Saumya Tandon also clicked a selfie with Singh, calling him a Dhurandhar. She jotted down, “Ranveer Singh, who was telling me that everyone wants to be slapped by me, then made me the ‘slapping queen.’”
Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh shared the floor while dancing with each other to the song Shararat. Both picked up the signature steps and vibed along.
In this frame, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, who played Major Iqbal and Jameel Jamali, respectively, in the sequel, are also seen along with Ranveer Singh and Saumya Tandon.