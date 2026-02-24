/Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: Karnataka HC grants temporary relief to actor, says, 'You can’t be loose tongued'

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2's release, Ranveer Singh has reportedly received temporary relief from the Karnataka High Court regarding the case linked to his controversial mimicry of a sacred ritual showcased in Kantara.

Court grants relief to Ranveer Singh

On Tuesday, Justice M Nagaprasanna, on hearing Singh’s plea challenging an FIR, reportedly directed police not to take coercive action against the actor until March 2, provided he cooperates fully with the investigation.

However, the court gave a stern oral observation to the Dhurandhar actor, stating that celebrity status is not above the law. "You may be Ranveer Singh or anybody. You can’t be loose tongued at all! We will see if there is mens rea.. But you being an actor, you have influence on so many people. You have to be responsible. If you are speaking about a deity (you have to do your research), you cant call it a ghost. You have no right to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments..You have apologised, but will your apology take back all the words? I, you, people may forget. But internet never forgets," the judge remarked as reported by News18. "Two factors. Rishab Shetty was performing an act of a Deity. Goddess Chamundy. He may or may not be aware of religious sentiments of people. He has spoken 'female ghost' and act of mimicking Rishab Shetty, would definitely hurt sentiments…. You can’t be loose tongued!"

What's the case

It all began in November during Singh's appearance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India. On stage, he praised actor-director Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara but upset the audience and netizens by referring to the film’s Daiva ritual as a "female ghost." He also mimicked the scene on stage, further intensifying the backlash, particularly in Karnataka.

Later, a complaint was filed by a Bengaluru-based advocate alleging that people's sentiments were hurt by Singh’s actions. An FIR was subsequently registered in Bengaluru.

Singh issued an apology

Following the backlash, the actor issued a public apology. "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his social media. However, the criticism did not end there, and the case went to court. The next hearing is set in early March.