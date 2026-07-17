/From The Odyssey to Troy: 5 movies based on the legendary Trojan War on OTT platforms

From The Odyssey to Troy, these movies based on the epic Trojan War capture timeless tales of courage, ambition, sacrifice, and destiny. As Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film hits theatres worldwide, here is a look back at other films based on the same theme.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is now in theatres. The film is based on the incidents following the Trojan War, a siege of the city of Troy by an alliance of Greek city-states. Here's a list of films that also draw on the legacy of the war.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2004 action thriller, directed by Wolfgang Petersen, chronicles the decade-long Trojan War. The narrative continues with the conflict, which erupts when Trojan prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) falls in love with Helen (Diane Kruger) and takes her to Troy, a legendary ancient city in Asia Minor, provoking the Greeks, led by King Agamemnon, to launch a massive invasion.
This is a 1971 historical drama that follows Andromache (Vanessa Redgrave), widow of the late Hector, who vows to nurture her son Astyanax after the Trojan War. But the plot takes a turn when King Agamemnon, along with his brother, decides to kill Astyanax.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Uberto Pasolini's gritty film features Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. The story centres on Odysseus, who washes up in Ithaca after 20 years. He finds his wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche) imprisoned by aggressive suitors.
Where to watch: Netflix and JioHotstar
In the ancient battle of Thermopylae, King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans fight against Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his massive Persian army. Later, they face impossible odds when they get betrayed by a Spartan reject.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1956 film is one of the most famous, which follows Trojan Prince Paris, who falls in love with Spartan Queen Helen (Rossana Podestà), sparking a devastating ten-year war after he brings her back to Troy.